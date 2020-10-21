Blackpink is one of the most esteemed groups in all of K-pop, which is why they’ve been on TV a lot over the past 24 hours: They were on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, then they stopped by Good Morning America earlier today.

On Kimmel, they performed “Lovesick Girls” on a colorful gas station-themed set and spoke with the host in an interview segment. Remotely from South Korea, they explained the meaning of their band name for Kimmel, with Rosé saying, “We kind of felt like those two colors represented us the most because we’re very girly, but at the same time, we’re very savage, too.” Jisoo, whose English isn’t as strong as those of her bandmates, revealed her favorite English phrase is, “That’s a pity.”

Then they made an appearance on GMA this morning. They also performed “Lovesick Girls,” although this rendition of it was set up to look like more of a concert environment. They chatted with Michael Strahan, and told the host they are surprised by the level of success they’ve achieved. They also explained why their new album is called simply The Album, saying, “We thought that our fans have been waiting for Blackpink’s album for such a long time that there was nothing better than to just name our album, Blackpink: The Album.”

Check out clips from the group’s TV appearances above.