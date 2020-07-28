Blackpink Continue Their Massive Comeback By Announcing A New Album

A month ago, Blackpink made their return with their first new song in a year, “How You Like That.” The K-pop titans’ comeback was clearly anticipated, as the song’s video shattered a YouTube record upon its premiere. Now, they’re preparing to give fans what they’ve been waiting for since 2018’s Blackpink In Your Area: a new album. They announced the record yesterday (but not its title), revealing that it will be released on October 2 via YG Entertainment/Interscope Records. Promotional materials seem to indicate the album is titled The Album, but no title is used for the album on the pre-order pages.

The group previously revealed they would be releasing a single from the album in August. That teaser came with the promise of a mystery guest on the song, who fans now believe to be Selena Gomez. Korean publication MyDaily reported that Gomez is featuring on the song, and YG Entertainment commented simply, “Please wait for the official announcement later.” Before Gomez became unofficially attached to the song, a prevalent rumor was that Ariana Grande would be the one to appear on the song.

YG Entertainment previously laid out their plans for the group’s comeback, saying back in May, “BLACKPINK’s first new song, which will be released in mid-June, is a pre-release title track. The BLACKPINK members are currently preparing to film the music video for the song, and they are picking up the pace of their final preparations, including practicing their new choreography. The second new song, which is a special kind of a new song, is scheduled for a release in July or August. As it’s a first studio album that [BLACKPINK] has been preparing for a long time, we hope to create more opportunities for the group to greet fans through performances and other content than in any year before through a three-step, multi-phased release.”

Pre-order Blackpink’s new album here.