Blackpink Star Rosé Announced Her Debut Solo Album, ‘Rosie’

After eight years in K-pop mega-group Blackpink, Roseanne Park — better known as Rosé — has announced her first-ever solo album. Rosie is set for release on December 6 via Atlantic/The Black Label, two years after Rosé’s first solo double single release, R, which featured “Gone” and “On The Ground.”

On Instagram, the burgeoning star wrote: “I cannot believe I am finally announcing my first album release to you all. I remember last year, as our year-long tour ended, I found myself in a session out here in Los Angeles. That led on to a year of walking in and out of the studio, writing songs with songwriters and producers I’d met for the first time, trying to figure out the next chapter in my career. I fell asleep many nights feeling confused and lost. But with the support of my dear friends and family, my team, and of course my number ones, I am sat here today excited to announce the date of my album release. I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine. Rosie – is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me. And yes, it’s a full length album.”

Rosie is due on 12/6 via Atlantic/The Black Label. You can find more information here.