Blackpink fans were in for a treat earlier this month. Member Rosé kicked off her solo career with two songs, the introspective “Gone” and the bouncy tune “On The Ground.” Now, Rosé has made her solo late-night TV debut with a black-and-white choreographed performance of “On The Ground” on The Tonight Show.

Following the performance, Rosé spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about her experience having a solo song for the first time:

“It was definitely a big step for me. Just the fact that I started my career as Blackpink with all of my girls always there to support me. Having to do everything on my own was a big challenge to me and that was something that I was going to have to learn throughout the process. I always had in the back of my head that I would one day have a song of my own.”

Rosé’s new music could mark a new era for Blackpink. The singer’s pivot to her solo career arrives shortly after fellow Blackpink favorite Jennie launched her own YouTube channel, which offers insight into her daily life. In her first video, released back in January, Jennie gave fans a tour of her life at home while performing a cover of Mandy Moore’s “When Will My Life Begin?” from Tangled. Jennie only has two videos on her channel so far, but both of them already have a combined 40 million views.

Watch Rosé perform “On The Ground” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.