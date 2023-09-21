For the past handful of years, Blackpink has been the most popular K-pop group in the United States and worldwide. But K-pop fans have been concerned about the group’s future ever since it was reported that the members had been negotiating a new contracting with their label, YG Entertainment, to continue as solo artists in addition to their activities as Blackpink. Now, there’s apparently some concern that Blackpink is breaking up, but the situation may not be as dire as some fans think.

Is Blackpink Breaking Up?

K-pop interest sites like AllKPop have reported that Rosé was the only member who renewed her original contract with YG, while the other three members all turned down their renewal offers. This may make it sound like they will no longer be a group, but instead, it sounds like although the other three may be represented individually by other companies, they’ll still work on Blackpink projects six months out of the year under a new agreement with YG.

Jisoo and Lisa have both signed with other South Korean companies for representation; however, there is no word yet on Jennie’s expected course of action — although she was the one who gave fans the most hope with her comments during the finale show of their Born Pink World Tour. “We will continue to be the Blackpink you love,” she told the crowd. It sure sounds like the band will continue — at least part time.