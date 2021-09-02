For all of you still humming “Bezoooos, Jeffrey Bezooooos” and “A white woman’s Instagram…,” well, I have some good news: The songs from Bo Burnham‘s Emmy-nominated Netflix special, Bo Burnham: Inside, are coming to vinyl and CD on December 3. According to a press release, the limited-edition vinyl for Inside (The Songs) will be exclusively sold at Target, Urban Outfitters, and certain indie retailers.

Inside (The Songs) impressively held a spot in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 for six non-consecutive weeks. Also, back in July, Billboard reported that “Bezos I” and “Bezos II” saw increased streams in the wake of the Amazon founder’s trip to space. Bezos’ flight took place on July 20, and on July 20 and 21, “Bezos I” earned 1.4 million on-demand streams in the US, up 22 percent from 1.2 million during the two days before the launch, July 18 and 19. “Bezos II” also experienced a jump as it went from 263,000 to 304,000. Together, the two songs were streamed 1.7 million times on July 20 and 21, up 21 percent from the 1.5 million streams on July 18 and 19.

When the actor, director, and comedian originally announced Bo Burnham: Inside, he simply tweeted: “Hi. i made a new special. it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it,” along with a video of himself playing the piano. He added, “For those asking how i filmed the first shot alone, i didn’t. that shot is from the end of my last special, five years ago.”

hi. i made a new special. it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/5a59IUrzVj — Bo Burnham (@boburnham) April 28, 2021

Burnham’s last two specials, 2013’s what. and 2016’s Make Happy, were both released on Netflix. Since then, Burnham wrote and directed Eighth Grade; starred in The Big Sick; and appeared as a subversively dickish nice guy in Promising Young Woman.

Inside (The Songs) will be available on limited-edition CD and vinyl on 12/3 via Imperial/Republic Records. Stream it here.