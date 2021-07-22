This week, Brandi Carlile announced the follow-up to 2018’s By The Way, I Forgive You, an LP titled In These Silent Days. Last night, the Grammy winner performed an impassioned rendition of lead single “Right On Time” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Wearing a shiny, embroidered blazer, Carlile kept the first part of her performance relatively spare, singing and playing piano. Later, she stepped onstage with an electric guitar and completed the single with help from a backing band.

“Never before have the twins and I written an album during a time of such uncertainty and quiet solitude,” Carlile said in a statement around In These Silent Days. “I never imagined that I’d feel so exposed and weird as an artist without the armor of a costume, the thrill of an applause and the platform of the sacred stage.

“Despite all this, the songs flowed through — pure and unperformed, loud and proud, joyful and mournful. Written in my barn during a time of deep and personal reckoning. There’s plenty reflection…but mostly it’s a celebration. This album is what drama mixed with joy sounds like. It’s resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radical forgiveness. It’s the sound of these silent days.”

Watch Carlile’s “Right On Time” performance above.

In These Silent Days is out 10/1 via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. Pre-order it here.

Brandi Carlile is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.