Brintey Spears and Selena Gomez have shown each other love on a number of occasions over the years. The latest example came when Gomez shared an insanely cute throwback video of herself singing Spears’ 2000 classic track, “Don’t Go Knockin’ On My Door.”

The video captures a 7-year-old Gomez passionately singing the lyrics to the track from the 2000 album, Oops!… I Did It Again. Under the post, Gomez wrote, “The hustle was real” and soon after the throwback visual would get the attention of Spears herself, who hopped in the comment section to show some love.

“This is the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen!!!!!” she wrote.

The love between Gomez and Spears dates back a decade. In 2011, shortly after the latter released Femme Fatale, Gomez shared her excitement for the project on social media, writing, “I am so obsessed with @britneyspears’s new record!! Soooo amazing!” On a more recent note, last year, Spears quoted lyrics from Gomez’ 2015 album Revival in a post about the pressures of keeping up with beauty standards while maturing in the public eye. “For the first time in my life I’m going without lots and lots of makeup !!!!!!” Spears wrote. “As Selena Gomez says ….. the world can be a nasty place … kill them with kindness … GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!”

You can watch Gomez’s throwback video above.