Britney Spears surprised fans with a new Instagram video today (Feb. 24), where the pop hitmaker revealed what her favorite song of hers is.

“My song ‘The Hook Up’ !!! It was never released as a single but it was always my favorite !!!” Spears said, according to Billboard, as it was eventually deleted.

Britney Spears says “The Hook Up” off her 2003 album ‘In The Zone’ is her favorite song from her discography. pic.twitter.com/DRMxmra7Ff — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 24, 2023

While many fans might have thought it could have been any pick across her discography, including the massive ones like “Toxic” and “Oops!… I Did It Again,” she chose a hidden gem from her 2003 record, In The Zone. (It’s also worth noting that this album will be turning 20 later this year, so perhaps there’s something to Spears’ fave.)

After the reveal, casual Spears listeners noted that while they hadn’t particularly heard of “The Hook Up” before, they were going to check it out now. Others felt seen by Brit’s love for the song — and the album as a whole, throwing out additional recs for “Breathe On Me” and other high-caliber songs.

“Me and britney having the same fav song from her discog iktr,” one fan wrote.

Me and britney having the same fav song from her discog iktr 🤭 — james 🐐 (@arianasbestiana) February 24, 2023

“In The Zone has always been (and will always be) that girl,” another added.

In The Zone has always been (and will always be) that girl. https://t.co/CFueaFcJt5 — Zaiver Sinnett (@ZaiverSinnett) February 24, 2023

Continue scrolling for some additional fan reactions about Britney Spears’ love for her “The Hook Up” song.

Her taste. The Hook Up and Don’t Hang Up are 2 of MANY hidden gems in knee’s discography. https://t.co/51KsniONgL — neo culture love (@LoveRustafafafa) February 24, 2023

In the Zone > Blackout… but y’all not ready for that!!! https://t.co/W7vhJ5pkDE — Ira (@iramadisonthree) February 24, 2023