Though at the beginning of the year Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram and subsequently had cops come to her house, she’s back on the app with entertaining posts. In a new one, she wrote about how Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover” played a crucial role in her wholesome childhood.
Yesterday (March 17), she posted a photo of herself as a kid and reminisced in the caption about what it was like being 13 and making videos to Carey’s iconic song. Read the singer’s full caption below.
“I never even knew I took this pic !!! I was 13 years old … the same year I used to make music videos with my friends at their house !!! We never had a real guy to play our love interest so we used our imaginations!!! We would cut out a picture of our favorite guy from a magazine and hold the 200 dollar video camera over his face so the video would have a love interest !!!! My first pretend video was “Dreamlover” by Mariah Carey outside with my mom’s heels on while walking through a garden with an umbrella !!! Antonio Banderas was always my love interest and the video was the worst thing I have ever seen in my entire life!!!”