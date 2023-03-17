Though at the beginning of the year Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram and subsequently had cops come to her house, she’s back on the app with entertaining posts. In a new one, she wrote about how Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover” played a crucial role in her wholesome childhood.

Yesterday (March 17), she posted a photo of herself as a kid and reminisced in the caption about what it was like being 13 and making videos to Carey’s iconic song. Read the singer’s full caption below.