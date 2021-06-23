Today is a big one for Britney Spears: This afternoon, she is set to address her conservatorship for the first time in open court. That’s according to a press release from the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, which notes that “all parties, including Ms. Spears, are scheduled to appear remotely” for today’s hearing (as Newsweek notes). Ahead of then, though, Spears’ boyfriend, actor Sam Asghari, has addressed the situation.

In an Instagram Story today, Asghari shared a photo of himself in a white t-shirt with a seemingly hand-painted message. Some of the shirt’s text is cut off in the photo, but it seems more than likely that it reads “FREE BRITNEY.”

If this post is in fact meant as a criticism of the conservatorship or the people involved in it, it wouldn’t be Asghari’s first. In February, he expressed his feelings toward Britney’s father, writing in an Instagram Story, “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected out privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”