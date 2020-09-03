Getty Image
Pop

Britney Spears Expresses Support For The #FreeBritney Movement

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, recently called the #FreeBritney movement “a joke” and noted, “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue.” The way Spears and her legal team see it, the world not knowing anything is a big part of the problem. TMZ reports that Spears wants the public to be more informed about the goings-on of her conservatorship case, and she even expressed support for the #FreeBritney movement.

Spears’ lawyer said in legal documents, “Britney herself is vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret. […] Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ‘joke’ as James reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny [#FreeBritney] is a reasonable and even predictable result of James’ aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public.”

Additionally, Spears’ lawyers included an article about #FreeBritney alongside the documents and noted that Spears “welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.”

This news arrives shortly after it was revealed that Spears’ conservatorship is voluntary, and that she has a preferred conservator (not her father) in mind.

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Projects Of August 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×