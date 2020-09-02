Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Actually Appears To Be Voluntary

The #FreeBritney situation has gotten more attention in recent years, but it looks like Britney Spears may not actually need to be “freed” at all: New legal documents suggest that her conservatorship is voluntary.

Recent reports said that Spears didn’t want her father to be her sole conservator anymore and that she wants her situation to “be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes.” That doesn’t mean she doesn’t want a conservator at all, though. According to new legal documents filed in the Superior Court of California and obtained by The Blast and others, Spears’ conservatorship is legally recognized as being voluntary. The document reads in part, “This is a voluntary conservatorship. Conservatee wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator of the estate.”

Spears has a new conservator in mind, too, as the document notes that she wants “BESSEMER TRUST COMPANY OF CALIFORNIA, N.A. as conservator of the estate be granted the following independent powers […] together with any other currently qualified and acting co-conservator of the estate: The power to operate at the risk of the estate business, farm, or enterprise constituting an asset of the estate.”

The document continues, “Conservatee’s father, JAMES P. SPEARS, is serving alone as conservator of BRITNEY’ s estate. BRITNEY is strongly opposed to her father continuing as the sole conservator of her estate. Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role.”

So, it appears that while Spears is seeking the right to end her conservatorship at some point, she is fine with being in it now, just as long as her father isn’t the one in charge.

