Britney Spear’s conservatorship status has been the source of public scrutiny since the #FreeBritney movement —in which fans called for an end to the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, being her legal guardian — went viral. Britney has previously expressed support for the movement, but her father has continued to assert that the arrangement is voluntary and due to mental health reasons.

Recently Spears’ lawyer, Sam Ingham, reportedly told an LA judge that the singer lacks the capacity to sign documents expressing her wishes about her conservatorship status, comparing her to a “comatose” patient. Ingham also allegedly said Spears does not want to perform for an audience any time soon. But Jamie reportedly disagrees and is now questioning the lawyer’s statements, hoping that Spears will speak for herself.

According to a report from TMZ, Jamie says Ingham should not be Spears’ “exclusive voice,” clarifying that being a conservatee does not strip her of all her rights, including her right to vote. He also questions Ingham’s statement about Spears wanting to stay off the stage, saying she should be able make that decision on her own.

While Jamie reportedly thinks the singer should come to her own conclusion about performing again, he has previously been against publicizing her conservatorship documents. Spears’ lawyer alleged that the singer wants to make some aspects of her situation public, but Jamie thinks making people aware of her “sensitive medical issues” could be harmful.