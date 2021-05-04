Getty Image
Pop

Britney Spears Denounces Documentaries About Her And Insists She Controls Her Social Media

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

As Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle continues, the embattled pop star is no stranger to rumors. One of them is that she does not currently have control over her social media accounts, a claim that has been recently backed up by Spears’ former makeup artist Billy Brasfield. In a new Instagram post, Spears has addressed that, as well as the recent documentaries that have been made about her.

The post is a video of Spears dancing and she begins the lengthy caption by calling documentaries, like Framing Britney Spears, “so hypocritical:

“Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS [flushed face emojis] !!!! So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing [thinking emojis]????? Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative [shrugging emojis] !!!! I mean … isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE [sneezing emojis] ???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN …”

Spears then goes on to talk about things like dancing and gardening before addressing Brasfield, concluding her post, “PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused [crying laughing emojis]!!! This is my Instagram !!!! PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn’t want you and your crew following me around !!!!”

Find Spears’ post below.

Topics: #Britney SpearsTags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×