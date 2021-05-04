As Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle continues, the embattled pop star is no stranger to rumors. One of them is that she does not currently have control over her social media accounts, a claim that has been recently backed up by Spears’ former makeup artist Billy Brasfield. In a new Instagram post, Spears has addressed that, as well as the recent documentaries that have been made about her.

The post is a video of Spears dancing and she begins the lengthy caption by calling documentaries, like Framing Britney Spears, “so hypocritical:

“Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS [flushed face emojis] !!!! So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing [thinking emojis]????? Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative [shrugging emojis] !!!! I mean … isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE [sneezing emojis] ???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN …”

Spears then goes on to talk about things like dancing and gardening before addressing Brasfield, concluding her post, “PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused [crying laughing emojis]!!! This is my Instagram !!!! PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn’t want you and your crew following me around !!!!”

Find Spears’ post below.