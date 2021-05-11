Britney Spears’ conservatorship situation has been a prime documentary subject as the topic grows more complicated and fans grow more curious about what’s happening. Now, a new documentary, The Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash And A Conservatorship, has premiered via BBC Select, and it apparently makes some bold claims about Spears and the conservatorship.

The Daily Beast, which discusses the documentary with skepticism, notes that like Framing Britney Spears, the newer doc doesn’t feature “anyone who has any real access to Spears in her current life in any meaningful way.” The program is hosted by Mobeen Azhar, and in it, he explores court records obtained by fans, which he does not prove are legitimate. These records indicate that Spears conservatorship “relates to dementia placement or treatment.” If these (unverified) documents are accurate, they may imply that either Spears has a publicly unacknowledged case of dementia, or, as the publication put it, “Spears’ father and the people on her team that filed for the conservatorship did so under fraudulent pretenses in order to ensure they could make money off the estate and Spears would be unable to get out of the arrangement.”

Spears recently disavowed all the documentaries about her, writing on Instagram, “Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS [flushed face emojis] !!!! So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing [thinking emojis]????? Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative [shrugging emojis] !!!! I mean … isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE [sneezing emojis] ???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN …”