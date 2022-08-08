At last, Britney Spears’ musical comeback is officially on the way, as her rumored collaboration with Elton John has officially been announced.

Today, John shared a pre-save link for “Hold Me Closer,” the art of which features a rocket emoji (in reference to John’s classic “Rocket Man”) and a rose emoji (in reference to Spears’ regular use of it on Instagram). Neither the post nor the pre-save links mention Spears at all, but while Spears has yet to make any sort of public mention of the song, Variety notes both John and Spears’ teams sent announcements confirming the song today.

The pre-save link doesn’t include much more info about the track, but its ASCAP registration credits John, longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, Andrew Watt, and Cirkut, the latter of whom has in recent years worked with Kanye West, The Weeknd, and many others.

Hold Me Closer by Britney Spears and Elton John has been registered with ASCAP! pic.twitter.com/DQOmICoBKp — Britney Stan 💕 (@BritneyTheStan) August 8, 2022

This news follows reports that the collaboration is a duet of John’s “Tiny Dancer” they pair recorded during a recent session with Watt. Earlier this month, Spears pal Paris Hilton revealed she had heard the song, saying, “It’s going to be iconic. I just heard it a couple days ago in Ibiza and it is… it’s insane.”