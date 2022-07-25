There has been uncertainty about whether Britney Spears would be resuming her music career now that her conservatorship is over. Well, it looks like her comeback is not only potentially happening, but perhaps happening sooner than anybody could have expected: Page Six reports that according to a “music industry insider,” Spears and Elton John recently recorded a rendition of “Tiny Dancer” and they’re set to release it in August via Universal Music.

The insider told the publication, “This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible. Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.”

The source also noted, “They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”

Whether this report is true or not, Spears seems to have an itch to get back to singing: Earlier this month, she shared a video of herself singing “…Baby One More Time” and noted, “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long.” Meanwhile, in a post from April, Spears noted the “thrill of the business” has been ruined for her “100000%.” In February, Spears teased she had “so many exciting projects ahead.”