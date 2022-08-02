Last month, reports surfaced that Britney Spears is gearing up to make her musical comeback via a new rendition of “Tiny Dancer” with Elton John himself. Sources noted the pair had gotten together recently for a secret recording session at a Beverly Hills studio and that the song is set to come out at some point in August.

Now, we have something closer to an official confirmation of this, via somebody close to Spears: Paris Hilton.

In a conversation with Paul Voor Je Neus‘ Paul Barewijk at Belgium’s Tomorrowland festival (where Hilton performed) this past weekend, Barewijk brought up the John collab and Hilton said, “I know, it’s going to be iconic. I just heard it a couple days ago in Ibiza and it is… it’s insane.”

Paris Hilton says she’s heard Britney’s new remix of Tiny Dancer with Elton John! pic.twitter.com/mWIMO8EStk — Britney Stan 💕 (@BritneyTheStan) August 2, 2022

Spears has yet to publicly address the collaboration, but she did reflect on her recent wedding a couple days ago, writing on Instagram, “Guys just two months ago I got married !!! Can you believe it ??? Going to Disneyland soon, my happy place !!! This is the dance floor at my fairytale wedding before we danced … this is our special car … thank you @drewbarrymore, @selenagomez, @madonna, and @parishilton for surprising me !!! Thank you to Selena for telling me all she wants is for me to be happy 3 times !!! It was a very, very, very special wedding !!!”