Earlier this week, Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Kevin Federline spoke with Daily Mail and discussed where he and their two sons stand. He explained that their sons have supposedly decided to distance themselves from Spears following her recent nude posts on Instagram.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Spears caught wind of these comments, and later took to her Instagram story, and slammed Federline’s comments, noting that she was hurt by the fact that her sons’ supposed choice to stay with their father was due to her posts.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children …” said Britney. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL … l’Il say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.’ I’m sharing this because I can. Have a good day folks!!!”

Spears husband, Sam Asghari, also expressed his disappointment on his Instagram story, saying that Federline’s claims are untrue.

“There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” Asghari said. “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

He continued, saying, “Kevin’s gravy train will end soon wich probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him chosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year (conservatorship) and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”