The case involving Britney Spears’ conservatorship took an unexpected turn earlier this month when the singer’s father filed a petition to end the 13-year court-approved arrangement. Jamie Spears noted that his daughter “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.” He added that Britney’s circumstances have changed to a point that “grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.” However, Jamie requested a court hearing all the way in January. But Britney and her lawyer Matthew Rosengart are requesting it happen no later than next week.

It turns out one of the reasons Britney would like the conservatorship removed, or at least her father replaced as her conservator, so quickly is so she can step forward with plans for her upcoming marriage. She recently got engaged to Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of four years. And according to Rolling Stone, in documents filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court, Rosengart states that he and Britney are “in the process of engaging a family law attorney” to craft a prenup.

“The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the conservator of her estate,” Rosengart adds. “Given that Ms. Spears’s relationship with that conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears’s continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests.”

The filing as Netflix shared the first trailer for Britney Vs. Spears, a documentary about the singer’s long-standing conservatorship.