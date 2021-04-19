Britney Spears has been through a lot over the past few years as her conservatorship battle continues. Spears insists, though, that through it all, she’s happy.

Over the weekend, Spears shared a video in which she answered a trio of questions from her fans. The first two were about her dancing and a red refrigerator that she posted an image of a few weeks ago. The third question was if she’s “OK” and Spears said, “Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”

This comes a couple weeks after Spears addressed the Framing Britney Spears documentary, which she hadn’t yet watched at the time. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she was upset after seeing some of the doc, writing, “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! […] It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day !!!! […] I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

Check out Spears’ video above.