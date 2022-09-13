After one of her latest Instagram posts, Britney Spears finds herself in some hot water.

Yesterday night (September 12), Spears wrote about how she wishes she had more control over her life during her conservatorship, writing, “I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small … I mean why not talk about it ?? Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!! It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!! Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about [rolling eyes emoji] !!!”

The element of the post that people presumably found the most troubling, though, was the image Spears chose, of a quote attributed to late comedian Rodney Dangerfield that reads, “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”

Since the post was shared, it has received over 21,000 comments and it appears most of them are upset or confused reactions. One of the most-liked comments has over 10,700 likes and says, “This one is a no.” Other responses include, “Please delete this,” “this ain’t it,” “Wtf,” “Oh gurl, you finna get dragged for this,” and other messages similar in tone. One person wrote, “Oof. Love Britt- but this was in bad taste. Body shaming to make yourself feel better is not where it’s at.”

Spears has yet to address the backlash to the post.