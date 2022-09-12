Britney Spears Thinks She ‘Probably’ Won’t Perform Live Again

Earlier this year, Madonna expressed interest in going on a joint tour with Britney Spears. However, that seems unlikely, as Spears wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post shared yesterday (September 11) that she “probably” won’t perform live again.

In the post, Spears writes about her dissatisfaction with promotional photos of her during her conservatorship and with her team hiring what she thought was too many backing dancers for her Las Vegas residency. She continued, “JUST SAYING … you think I’m being silly you try being up there and feeling like that … anyways … anyways … I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f*ck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point.”

Spears also notes that of the music videos she made during her conservatorship, the only one she likes is the one for “Work B*tch.”

Find an archived version of Spears’ post below.