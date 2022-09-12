Britney Spears Thinks She ‘Probably’ Won’t Perform Live Again

Earlier this year, Madonna expressed interest in going on a joint tour with Britney Spears. However, that seems unlikely, as Spears wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post shared yesterday (September 11) that she “probably” won’t perform live again.
In the post, Spears writes about her dissatisfaction with promotional photos of her during her conservatorship and with her team hiring what she thought was too many backing dancers for her Las Vegas residency. She continued, “JUST SAYING … you think I’m being silly you try being up there and feeling like that … anyways … anyways … I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f*ck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point.”
Spears also notes that of the music videos she made during her conservatorship, the only one she likes is the one for “Work B*tch.”
Find an archived version of Spears’ post below.
I’m SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/g8GiDBNXXE
— Fan Account 🌹🚀 (@breatheonmiley) September 12, 2022
“I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one – Work B*tch … the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour. I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying … 2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever … and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour … they never showed me any … I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life … I’m sure I gave my husband the best eye [candy] in the world my shows in Vegas … I’m extremely short lady but of course my team always hired the tiniest girls to be on stage with me … like 8 girls talk about humiliation good god … and tours WITHOUT conservatorship I only had 4 girls or 2 on stage with me !!! JUST SAYING … you think I’m being silly you try being up there and feeling like that … anyways … anyways … I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f*ck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point … so as we listen and hear … “MY MIND AND ME … let’s stay positive and focus on my awesome fans for their awesome picture’s they made themselves for making me feel pretty … anyways all good though … in the mean time I will be SITTING on my HORSES !!!
Psss … and father the beautiful picture you guys put up of me in New York City for Pepsi making me cry looking 80 years old … see this picture right here … kiss my God damn mother f*cking ass you f*cking bastard.”