Britney Spears Changed Her Name On Instagram And Fans Are Trying To Figure Out What It Means

Last night (September 8) brought a new wave of posts on Britney Spears’ Instagram and none of them were particularly notable. What does stand out, though, is the fact that she changed her name on the platform, which is now “Channel 8.” Fans on Twitter started noticing the shift at around 11 p.m. ET last night and now Spears devotees are trying to figure out what it means.

Fans in the Exhale forum are proposing theories. Some think it could be the title of a new album (although the “8” wouldn’t refer to a new album’s order in Spears’ discography, as 2016’s Glory was her ninth album). Others wonder if it’s a new brand of some sort and some made note of an Instagram post Spears shared on September 4, a video of somebody using the negative space of an 8 of diamonds card to draw an 8. Some users thought the new name was just random, while another called on Easter-egg-hunting Taylor Swift fans to help find answers.

Over on Twitter, some wonder if the name is referring to a TV channel from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that Spears is hinting at an appearance in a MCU show or movie. There’s also a thought that it has to do with numerology.

Whatever the case may be, all theories about “Channel 8” are just speculation, as Spears herself hasn’t addressed it and doesn’t seem to have offered any real compelling clues about what it actually means.

