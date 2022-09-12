Britney Spears Prays Her Parents ‘Burn In Hell’

Since the end of her conservatorship, Britney Spears has not hesitated to call out her family on Instagram. She did so again last night (September 11), sharing some strong thoughts about her desires for the souls of her parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, in the afterlife.

In a new post, Spears wrote, “Sorry I will never forget because of the pain and the difference in being out of my head clear moving my feet … its only been 10 months since the conservatorship has ended … I wouldn’t wish that kind of pain on anyone !!! It’s extremely hard for me to accept the fact that my family did that to me … it will be hard for me for the rest of my life … as for my Mom and Dad who sat back and hid coffee from me at the house to wake me up from feeling dead and scared like an old lady … and threw me away … I will say it loud and proud … I pray you both burn in hell.”

The post itself is a two-minute audio recording, in which she speaks about her confusion as she was forced to get MRI’s during her conservatorship, also reflecting on MRI’s she got as a child due to a cyst she had. She concluded, “I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me and I hope he burns in f*ckin’ Hell.”

Check out the post above.