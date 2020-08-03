Britney Spears’ Father Thinks #FreeBritney Is ‘A Joke’

A lot has happened with Britney Spears’ conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement over the years. Now, Jamie Spears — her father, who has had control over her finances since 2008 — has spoken out, and he disagrees with his critics. In fact, he claims #FreeBritney “is a joke.”

Speaking to the New York Post over the weekend, Spears called the movement’s supporters “conspiracy theorists,” saying, “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

Denying rumors that he is stealing money from his daughter, he continued, “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?”

He then spoke about the backlash he and others involved have received, saying, “People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans. I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

This follows a report last month that refuted speculation of the singer being held hostage by her conservator.

