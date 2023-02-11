Britney Spears isn’t here for rumors or false narratives. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to express her sadness about rumors that she almost died due to substance abuse and mental health issues.

Yesterday (February 10), Spears addressed these rumors once again in a new video shared to Instagram. Although this time, she appeared to be in good spirits. In the video, she seen looking fabulous in a pink blouse and white mini skirt, with a matching boa.

“I didn’t die, people,” she said in the clip. “I didn’t die. I’m here. I’m alive. I’m very much alive and well. I’ve got my fur here. You see I’m feeling myself? Feeling myself!”

In the post’s caption, she revealed she doesn’t currently have a management team, nor does she plan to ever have one again. She also revealed she’s having fun showing off her fashions.

You can see the full post below.