Over the past day or so, there have been reports/rumors that Britney Spears has been struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse, and that people close to her had planned an intervention that was canceled once Spears became aware of it (per TMZ). Now, Spears has addressed the situation.

On Instagram last night (February 9), Spears shared an image of text that reads, “A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency.” In the post caption, she wrote:

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!! I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!! I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!”

TMZ’s report said in part, “Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … people around Britney have become alarmed by her erratic, volatile behavior. We’re told she’s taking meds that ‘hype her up.’ Our sources say she’s been ‘flying off the handle’ with increasing regularity and is not taking the medications that stabilize her.”

In a follow-up report, TMZ cited a person “with direct knowledge” as saying, “This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone. She is abusing caffeine, Adderall, and anything she can get her hands on. She is not taking her medication, which is essential to stabilize her mood and is unknowingly trying to self-medicate with other substances, which is exacerbating her mental illness.”

Find Spears’ post below.