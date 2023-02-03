Pamela Anderson has been a part of the pop culture conversation lately due to her new Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story and her memoir Love Pamela. It turns out Britney Spears has been paying attention to this and has drawn some parallels between herself and Anderson while offering praise.

In a now-deleted Instagram post from February 2 (as Variety notes), Spears started, “I’m such a fan of Pamela Anderson she was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is !!!” Then, perhaps highlighting this in contrast to her sons’ apparent treatment of her, she continued, “I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past !!! They said ‘why the hell bring up things that happened 20 years ago if that really messed up my mom ???’ Referring to the embarrassing subject being sold in a comedic TV comparison … he’s right !!! He went on to say because of the embarrassment she went through a very dark period in her life … I mean when I read THAT, I was like DAMN !!! With 4 documentaries released about me last year with people I adore speaking about my past !!! THAT alone was almost as hard as what I went through in my past !!!”

She went on to share a lesson Anderson’s journey has taught her, writing, “Pamela gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment of your life unless cruelty rules the world ??? I mean, does it make other people and my family subconsciously and secretly feel WAAAAY better about themselves to embarrass me and bring up my past ??? The answer is yes !!! 100% !!! Unfortunately, the way my past was portrayed in those documentaries was extremely embarrassing !!! It felt semi-illegal !!!”

Find an archived version of Spears’ post below.

Britney Spears says she is “such a fan” of Pamela Anderson and respects the fact that her children stood up for her. pic.twitter.com/uqTsnS3rGV — Britney Stan ✨ (@BritneyTheStan) February 3, 2023