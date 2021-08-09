In recent months, Britney Spears has used her Instagram account to be more clear with fans about how she’s feeling in light of her conservatorship legal battle. Now, though, it looks like Spears will be taking advantage of that avenue of communication less often.

Sharing a video of a fan holding up a #FreeBritney flag displayed outside their home this afternoon, Spears wrote, “Geez look at that flag !!!! I was like ‘My flag up over the American Flag !?!?’ … Yes … I’m tooting my own horn .. is that bad ????? I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY … you only know half of it !!!! And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I’ve been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS !!!! One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day.”

Shortly after that, she posted a video of chef Jack Cohen making avocado toast and declared her intentions to shy away from social media from now on: “In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!! As Selena Gomez says it best – The world can be a nasty place … I know it … you know it … kill them with kindness !!! Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on !!!! Pssss this was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field !!!! God bless you beautiful people … TA TA !!!!”

Find Spears’ posts below.