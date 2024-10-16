If the Britney Spears biopic is still looking for someone to play the “Toxic” singer, the actual Britney Spears might have some ideas. On Tuesday, she shared a lengthy note on Instagram Stories about the famous female actresses, singers, and models who she has “crazy girl crushes” on.

“Women I genuinely admire and have crazy girl crushes on!!!” she wrote. “Let’s talk about how your other half growing up is usually your best friend!!! Y’all literally finish each others sentences and you don’t really look alike but because you’re always together your mannerisms, the way you speak, and even walk it’s almost like you’re the same f*cking people!!!”

Spears then listed the crush-worthy women who inspire her: Pamela Anderson (“a classic babe and seems so sweet!!!”), Natalie Portman (“the coolest person I ever met outside with her dog in New York and we had the same shirt on”), and Camila Cabello (“she’s so darn pretty and she makes me giggle out loud!!! Her personality is so sweet and kooky I think it’s healthy to be silly!!! I wish I was more like that!!!”). She wondered if it’s “even normal to be that pretty” about Kendall Jenner before finishing up the list with Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, who are both “literally gorgeous.”

Spears also revealed that she’s working on a novel, her first book since memoir The Woman In Me.