When Britney Spears wasn’t “sexy dancing in the house,” as Cardi B called it in “Put It On Da Floor Again,” the princess of pop was hard at work putting the final touches on her memoir. The “Pretty Girls” singer’s life story has been the center of several other creative projects, including the Broadway musical, Once Upon A One More Time. However, the entertainer’s forthcoming book, The Woman In Me, will mark the first time she is at the helm of the story being told.

In October 2022, Spears hinted that a literary work penned by her was in the works. Now, thanks to People, the official release date (October 24) and cover art has been revealed. In a statement shared with the outlet, the book was described as, “The telling [of Spears] own story, on her own terms.”

The publisher, Gallery Books’ Senior Vice President, commented on the upcoming release, saying, “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

The book website (where the memoir can be pre-ordered) also reads, “In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman In Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”