On August 1, Britney Spears wrote on social media, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned.”

Shortly after that, there were reports that a biopic of Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me was in motion. However, it looks like that’s not what Spears was talking about.

In a post shared on Instagram over the weekend, Spears explained, “The project I might be doing isn’t a biopic story … it’s a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character [winking emoji] !!! It’s flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu !!!”

Variety reported at the time that Wicked director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt were attached to the biopic, and that Universal secured the film rights to the memoir “in a highly competitive auction.”

A publisher’s statement on the book reads, “In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman In Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”