A few days ago, the Internet flew into a panic when Britney Spears suddenly deactivated her favorite social-media platform: Instagram. Not to worry, though: the singer quickly took to her Twitter account to reassure fans that everything was okay. “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!!” she wrote, adding, “I’ll be back soon.” And sure enough, Spears kept her word. Today, the performer popped back up with a post explaining where she’d been, captioning that she’d taken a weekend getaway to celebrate her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ … I still can’t believe it !!!!” Spears wrote. “I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already.”

As we noted last week, Spears and Asghari had been dating for four years after meeting in 2016 during the video shoot for the singer’s “Slumber” track. Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, said that he’s “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement,” in a statement to People. He added, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them.”

The news also comes at a time when Spears publicly expressed her wish to get married and have children with Asghari, which she alleged in her June 23 court hearing her conservatorship prevented her from doing. That said, her father recently opted to file a petition to end the singer’s 13-year conservatorship. The next case hearing is currently scheduled for September 29.