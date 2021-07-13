Britney Spears‘ has allegedly found a new lawyer to represent her in her much-publicized conservatorship battle — provieded the judge overseeing the case greenlights the move. Former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart has reportedly agreed to team with the pop star as she continues her legal battle to have her father Jamie Spears removed from control over her life and fortune, which his daughter hopes will end their legal arrangement altogether.

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that Britney contacted a large law firm, Greenberg, Traurig, LLP, to ask Rosengart to join her team. Less than a week after the request, Rosengart agreed, but he will not be allowed to officially represent the singer until a judge approves the addition. A hearing for the matter will occur remotely on Wednesday, according to TMZ, who cited “multiple sources with direct knowledge.” However, according to the singer’s conservatorship, Britney is not allowed to sign off on contracts of any substance without the approval of her father.

TMZ reports that Rosengart will argue that Britney has a constitutional right to select the lawyer of her choice to represent her in the matter, without Jamie’s approval. He adds that she is entitled to due process in court, which should legally allow her to pick her own attorney.

The singer was forced to get a new lawyer after Sam Ingham, her former court-appointed attorney, resigned after representing her for 13 years. The decision came after Ingham was “extremely upset” that the singer claimed in court “that she never knew she could end the conservatorship.” He denied it, saying he “regularly gave Britney options, including requesting that the conservatorship should end,” which she chose not to act upon.