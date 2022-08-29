Last night, Britney Spears surprised fans by sharing a 22-minute audio recording in which she discusses her conservatorship (although the YouTube upload has since been set to private).

As Billboard reports, Britney spends some of the runtime criticizing mother Lynne Spears, saying at one point, “I’m honestly more angry at my mom because I heard when reporters would call her at the time, and ask questions of what was going on, she would go innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up. There was always like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I just don’t want to say the wrong thing. We’re praying for her.’ I feel like she could’ve gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds. […] Every time I made contact with a firm, my phone was tapped and they would take my phone away from me.”

After the video was shared, Lynne offered an apparent response, sharing an old photo of her with her daughter and writing, “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only , eye to eye, in private. [heart emoji] [folder hands emoji].”

