Britney Spears has spent a lot of time in recent months talking about her conservatorship, but so far, it has been mostly in the form on lengthy text posts on Instagram. Now, though, she has offered some truly extended thoughts on the situation via a new 22-minute recording that was shared on Sunday (August 28) night. Spears posted it on YouTube, but the video (link here) is currently set to private.

TMZ reports the video has “specific focus on how exactly the conservatorship started and what she remembers during those many years.”

The Blast also reports that Spears discusses how she was treated during the Circus era, noting, “Britney said that she was told that she was ‘fat’ on a daily basis and forced to go to the gym when she was working on her Circus album. She said she felt ‘demoralized’ and they made her feel ‘like nothing.’ She described how she wasn’t allowed to ‘go anywhere’ and how, especially during her Las Vegas Residency, many of her friends seemingly abandoned her while she was stuck on a busy work schedule.”

She also apparently turned down a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, calling the idea “irrelevant.”

Also noteworthy is the timing of the upload, as Spears shared the video shortly before the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Check out some fan-preserved clips from the video below.

"They had to let me go. Because the Free Britney campaign came out with all the pink t shits I saw on the morning shows and I think by my fans knowing by heart that something was up.” — Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/FrAYDy84jB — Fan Account 🌹🚀 (@breatheonmiley) August 28, 2022