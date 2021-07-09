It should go without saying, but the past however many years have been a stressful time to be Britney Spears. As her conservatorship legal battle rages on, the pop star looks for moments to unwind, whether she’s vacationing in Hawaii or posting on her ever-active Instagram page. One of her latest photos turned heads and raised eyebrows, which has prompted Spears to respond.

A couple days ago, she shared a photo of herself sitting on the edge of a bathtub in the nude, wearing just a necklace as she shows off her bare back. Observant followers noticed, though, that the tattoo Spears has on the back of her neck, right below her hairline, was mysteriously missing from the photo.

Enough people called the photo fake that Spears felt the need to respond, sharing an image yesterday that reads, “While you’re talking behind my back feel free to bend down and kiss my ass.” She echoed that point in the caption and addressed the lack of tattoo in the original photo, writing, “Ok so … I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean … and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters [kissy face emoji] [peach emoji] !!!!!!”

Back in June, Spears showed off the tattoo on Instagram, sharing a photo and writing in a post, “Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It’s Hebrew, it’s a language written backwards !!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!! It’s my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it !!!!!”