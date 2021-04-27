Brintey Spears’ conservatorship battle seems to have reached a boiling point. According to TMZ, the singer’s lawyer told the court that she would like to make a statement. It’s unknown what exactly Britney wants to discuss, but between the Free Britney movement and the Framing Britney documentary, it’s possible that she simply wants to set the record straight on her thoughts about the conservatorship.

The request comes a little over a week after she assured fans she’s “extremely happy” as the court battle continues. “Yes, I’m totally fine,” she said in an Instagram post. “I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”

She also addressed the Framing Britney documentary, one she admits she has not seen in full yet. “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!!” she wrote on Instagram. “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day !!!! […] I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”