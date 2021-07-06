There have been a number of talking points to keep track of during the Britney Spears conservatorship saga, and perhaps the biggest one of note in a musical sense is that Spears reportedly doesn’t plan to perform again as long as her father Jamie Spears is involved in her conservatorship. Now, it appears that has progressed to Spears deciding she’s done with performing altogether, regardless of who’s part of her conservatorship.

Variety reports that Spears’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, submitted his resignation to Spears conservators, Jodi Montgomery and Jamie. The letter reads in its entirety:

“James P. Spears and Jodi Montgomery, as co-executors of the estate of Britney Spears: It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed. Please accept this letter as my formal resignation. I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been. Larry Rudolph.”

Speaking of performing, Spears’ conservators recently denied that they forced her to do a European tour in 2018, despite her contradicting claims.