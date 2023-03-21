Britney Spears has been making a lot of unexpected headlines this year. Most recently, rumors have been circulating about the singer’s house. A few weeks ago, it was reported that she’d sold her Calabasas mansion only nine months after purchasing the home and sold it at a loss.
The “Toxic” performer clarified the situation on Instagram yesterday, March 20, with a signature lengthy caption. She defended her choice to leave the mansion, writing in part, “my house is pretty big and the last home I bought was pretty. Most would say it was by far a more beautiful home … but I stayed for 5 or 6 months and came right back to my normal bedroom … I like what I like and that’s okay … nobody can tell me what is the best for me … they can give me their advice if I request it … but l’m in love with the life I have built for myself !!! I should be, it’s f*cking beautiful.”
Find Spears’ full post below.
“I get it, most people in Los Angeles with money have those lavish over the top homes with a pool that’s connected to the kitchen and into the damn river … if you have a child and you don’t throw a party for them with the whole cast and characters from Disney World you have not done your job !!! The high coded systems to just turn the light on … the COMPLEX, the sophisticated devil is in the details right ??? I get it !!! But I’m honestly offended when I go to those big hotels or homes and the TVs come out from a picture above the fireplace. I think that is the dumbest most unattractive thing I’ve ever seen and it’s silly because most people’s homes l’ve been to like that are so proud !!! I mean who am I to judge when I can’t even find the damn remote to my TV !!! I do know one thing, I know the essence of living in one’s home is by giving it good intention and it will create the mood or ambiance … I’ve been into some of what is considered the best homes and they were not my cup of tea … not impressed one bit … my house is pretty big and the last home I bought was pretty. Most would say it was by far a more beautiful home … but I stayed for 5 or 6 months and came right back to my normal bedroom … I like what I like and that’s okay … nobody can tell me what is the best for me … they can give me their advice if I request it … but l’m in love with the life I have built for myself !!! I should be, it’s f*cking beautiful … and it’s pretty crazy after all the hard work I’ve done in getting rid of my father’s abuse and controlling me, literally messing with my head after 13 years believe it or not people !!! And mainly the media are absolutely hateful to me !!! I do believe there are a few good people in the world and I would love to meet them for coffee and good laugh … but in the mean time … my pretty little white ass will be sending prayers … LOVE … HUGS HUGS HUGS … PROTECTION … SHIELDS AND SHIELDS OF SAFTEY … white clouds … sweet itsy bitsy cutey kisses to every single one of you … We need kindness and I will make sure I SPREAD THAT TODAY !!!”