Britney Spears has been making a lot of unexpected headlines this year. Most recently, rumors have been circulating about the singer’s house. A few weeks ago, it was reported that she’d sold her Calabasas mansion only nine months after purchasing the home and sold it at a loss.

The “Toxic” performer clarified the situation on Instagram yesterday, March 20, with a signature lengthy caption. She defended her choice to leave the mansion, writing in part, “my house is pretty big and the last home I bought was pretty. Most would say it was by far a more beautiful home … but I stayed for 5 or 6 months and came right back to my normal bedroom … I like what I like and that’s okay … nobody can tell me what is the best for me … they can give me their advice if I request it … but l’m in love with the life I have built for myself !!! I should be, it’s f*cking beautiful.”

Find Spears’ full post below.