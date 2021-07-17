Britney Spears scored a win in a court hearing this past week when a judge allowed her to retain a new lawyer of her choice, that being former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart. While the singer’s conservatorship stating that her conservator, her father Jamie Spears in this case, needs to approve any moves the singer attempts to make, Rosengart argued that it’s the singer’s constitutional right to have the lawyer of her choice and the judge agreed. It’s a small win in what will be a long journey for the singer as she hopes to remove her father from his conservator role and eventually end the conservatorship altogether.

As we wait for the next hearing in the conservatorship battle, Britney took a moment to call out some of the people closest to her in an Instagram post. Under an image that read, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask,” the singer shared a piece of her mind in a lengthy caption.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that!!!!” she began. “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????”

She continued her point further into the caption.

Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. [middle finger emojis] and have a good day !!!!! and have a good day !!!!! PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love.

You can check out Britney’s post above.