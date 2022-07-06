It’s not infrequently that Britney Spears takes to Instagram and shows off some skin. Well, Spears has done it again, this time taking a few moments out of her honeymoon to craft a new topless post, a video of her striking various poses on the beach.

Spears wrote, “Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise … No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life !!! this is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane !!! Girls if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous … I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ??? That’s too offensive … oh well.”

This comes about a week after Sam Asghari sat down with Good Morning America in promotion of his upcoming movie Hot Seat and said, “The husband thing hasn’t hit me yet. It was way overdue for us. We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was. And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that’s what we did.”

