Paris Hilton Details How Emotional Britney Spears’ Wedding Was

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s recent wedding was a night of many headlines, from her ex-husband trying to crash it to folks like Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Paris Hilton attending the ceremony. Hilton previously revealed she canceled a presidential DJ gig to be there for Spears and now she has spoken even more about the big day on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Chelsea Handler (who has been filling in for Kimmel over the past few days) asked Hilton about the wedding and she said, “It was literally, like, one of the most iconic nights of my life, for real.”

Handler then noted she saw a photo of Hilton looking emotional during the ceremony and Hilton explained, “I was. Just seeing her walk down the aisle, this angel who has just had such a horrible time these past 13 years, to finally have her freedom and be able to do what she wants and have that happy fairy tale ending was just beautiful.”

She also offered more detail about having to cancel on Joe Biden’s Summit Of Americas gathering, saying of a conversation between her and the POTUS’ team, “I’m like, ‘No, I’m not going to miss that.’ They’re like, ‘We’ll send a helicopter, then you can fly back and forth,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to be the one landing in and out of Britney’s wedding in a helicopter,’ like, come on. So I had to cancel on the president. Sorry [laughs].”

