While Britney Spears has shared several celebratory moments on Instagram recently — including getting married, recreating her iconic kiss with Madonna, and moving into her new home — she, like many of us, admits she still sometimes feels insecure seeing other people’s photos and videos on the platform.

In a video set to Katy Perry’s “Firework,” Spears shared a video of her recreating a viral dance. Although she appeared happy in the video, the accompanying caption indicated that she’s worked hard to find that happiness.

“Do you know how many times I literally wanted to crawl in a hole and feel like an idiot while looking at social media ???” said Spears in an Instagram post. “These women with a style game and hot bodies … sh*t !!! The excitement of fast shooting with edits these days … In my conservatorship, each shot in my videos was like 4 years !!!”

Also in the post, she admitted she feels she doesn’t have it all together, saying, “I lose my phone 3x a day, can’t find my shades when they are on top of my head … I’m human and I do my best !!! I know I completely suck most of the time but I still try my best.”

Stars — they’re just like us.