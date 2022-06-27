Back in 2003, Madonna and Britney Spears had one of the year’s biggest pop culture moments when they shared a kiss on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, a moment that Madonna said earlier this year she was keen to re-create. Well, they got their chance: At Spears and Sam Asghari’s recent wedding, Madonna and Spears locked lips once again, as photos showed. Now, Spears has gone ahead and addressed kiss 2.0 herself.

In an Instagram post from over the weekend, Spears shared a photo of the latest kiss and wrote, “Weird that @madonna is extremely short and I was shorter than her … do we shrink as we get older [thinking emojis] … am I becoming short like my mom ??? Kissing the one and only Madonna !!! I didn’t know Madonna has almost as many number-one singles as The Beatles !!! So honored she came to my wedding … perspective … The Beatles have 20 and miss thang has 12 !!! Wow wow wow [exploding head emojis] !!!”

“Minutes after we got married you cheated on me,” Asghari joked in a comment on the post.

Madonna previously shared the same photo earlier this month and wrote, “Britney you look so happy and in love [heart emojis] I wish you and Sam all the best! Last night was fun and sweaty!!”