In recent years, much has been made of the mandatory military service that must be carried out by able-bodied men in South Korea between 18 and 28 years old (or 30 if you’re a K-pop star) due to the impact this has on BTS, whose members are in that age range. Now, though, a prominent South Korean politician has proposed the group be granted an alternative to, but not exemption from, the service.

As NME notes, Park Heong-joon — the mayor of Busan, South Korea’s second-most populous city with about 3.4 million people — has made a formal proposal, requesting the presidential office consider granting BTS members an alternative form of military service that’s already available to athletes and artists who have “helped elevate national prestige or cultural advancement.”

Part of Park’s enthusiasm about the issue is due to BTS’ role as ambassadors for Busan’s bid to host the World City Expo in 2030, arguing their involvement in an “aggressive promotional drive” would give the city an edge over its “increasingly fierce” to host the Expo.

Park said, “I do not mean to give BTS the privilege of exemption from military service. If BTS is allowed alternative military service, its members will be assigned with national duties as heavy as military service and will serve the nation in their unique capacity. [I am] very well aware of the symbolic meaning of military service in Korea.”