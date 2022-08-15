Billie Eilish is still on the “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour,” which feels like it might never end. What began in February and swept across the US until June, then went to Europe and now heads to Asia and Australia. Naturally, Eilish made a stop in South Korea, at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome, and the stars were out. Well, perhaps the most notable stars in the country, at least: BTS.

J-Hope and RM (Hobi/Hoseok, Namjoon/Namseok for the superfans out there) were spotted in the crowd for the concert and the #BTSArmy is going absolutely nuts. A grainy video clearly shows the pair dancing to “Bad Guy,” which likely presents itself as some sort of infinity moment for pop music stans. “JHOPE and rn dancing to bad guy at the Billie eilish concert sorry if u can hear me singing,” a user said on Twitter along with the video.

Namseok rocking out at the Billie Eilish concert ! 😭🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/j9g2ncu8wn — hobi studio ♡ (@jhsstudio) August 15, 2022

Wow…hobi and namjoon went to Billie Eilish concert today! pic.twitter.com/iH06Tr1lGs — jayvee (@uarmyvibe) August 15, 2022

JHOPE and rn dancing to bad guy at the Billie eilish concert sorry if u can hear me singing 🤪 pic.twitter.com/MaaxvE5OkS — stan omega x (madi) (@potaedongie) August 15, 2022

And J-Hope and RM weren’t the only K-pop artists in attendance. One user noted that along with the BTS pair, K-pop stars in Red Velvet, TXT and Jung Ho-Yeun, were also there.

.@BillieEilish's show tonight at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea has attented by multiple K-pop artists: • BTS (Namjoon & Haseok)

• Red Velvet ( Yeri, Seulgi, Irene, Wendy)

• TXT (Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun)

• Jung Ho-Yeon

+ pic.twitter.com/gaC9uqyLdP — Billie Eilish Daily (@billieeilishdly) August 15, 2022

It should really come as no surprise that Billie Eilish fans crossover with BTS fans. Of course, the clips and pics on Twitter are as seemingly never-ending as Billie’s tour.

Namseok rocking out at the Billie Eilish concert ! 😭🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/j9g2ncu8wn — hobi studio ♡ (@jhsstudio) August 15, 2022

.@BillieEilish's show tonight at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea has attented by multiple K-pop artists: • BTS (Namjoon & Haseok)

• Red Velvet ( Yeri, Seulgi, Irene, Wendy)

• TXT (Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun)

• Jung Ho-Yeon

+ pic.twitter.com/gaC9uqyLdP — Billie Eilish Daily (@billieeilishdly) August 15, 2022

J-Hope e RM, do BTS, curtindo o show de Billie Eilish em Seul. pic.twitter.com/hEe7Us8uCl — Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) August 15, 2022

kim namjoon with jung hoseok together at billie eilish concert and jeon jungkook met fan & gave his autograph at the restaurant! 💜#방탄소년단 #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/0sYeaJc5pQ — Brey⁷ || 🇵🇭 🇰🇷 ( Rest ) (@btstaendard) August 15, 2022