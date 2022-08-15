Billie Eilish BTS
Two Members Of BTS Were Dancing At A Billie Eilish Concert And The BTS Army Is Going Crazy

Billie Eilish is still on the “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour,” which feels like it might never end. What began in February and swept across the US until June, then went to Europe and now heads to Asia and Australia. Naturally, Eilish made a stop in South Korea, at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome, and the stars were out. Well, perhaps the most notable stars in the country, at least: BTS.

J-Hope and RM (Hobi/Hoseok, Namjoon/Namseok for the superfans out there) were spotted in the crowd for the concert and the #BTSArmy is going absolutely nuts. A grainy video clearly shows the pair dancing to “Bad Guy,” which likely presents itself as some sort of infinity moment for pop music stans. “JHOPE and rn dancing to bad guy at the Billie eilish concert sorry if u can hear me singing,” a user said on Twitter along with the video.

And J-Hope and RM weren’t the only K-pop artists in attendance. One user noted that along with the BTS pair, K-pop stars in Red Velvet, TXT and Jung Ho-Yeun, were also there.

It should really come as no surprise that Billie Eilish fans crossover with BTS fans. Of course, the clips and pics on Twitter are as seemingly never-ending as Billie’s tour.

