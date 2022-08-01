In recent years, there has been much talk about BTS’ mandatory military service: In South Korea, able-bodied men between 18 and 28 years old are required to serve in the military for around two years, depending on the branch of military. Some politicians think the group should be able to skip the service. The time is coming for action to be taken on this front, though, as per a revised law in 2020, K-pop stars can delay their military service until they’re 30 years old, and Jin, the group’s oldest member, turns 30 in December.

Now, a South Korean government official says that even if BTS members end up being required to join the military, they could still perform during that time.

According to News1 (as translated by NME), at a National Defense Committee held by the South Korean National Assembly today (August 1), South Korean defense minister Lee Jeong-seop noted, “I believe BTS could enlist in the military and still be given time to practice and perform overseas.”

He also said, “The Ministry Of National Defense has reviewed [the issue of BTS’ enlistment] in consideration of maintaining fairness, equity, and military service resources, and they could be able to continue performing for national interests. […] As many people highly value [artists serving] in the military, that may help boost their popularity even more.”